AP “Fact-Checks” Claim That Biden Eulogized a KKK Grand Wizard … Because He Actually Eulogized a KKK Exalted Cyclops

The media is so bad.

If you just looked at the headline, which is what the AP is counting on, you’d think the entire story is completely fabricated. In fact, the entire story is true except for the issue of the exact title of the former KKK member.

Biden eulogized Senator Robert “KKK” Byrd, as Rush Limbaugh called him, after the senator’s death in 2010. Byrd was known to be a former member of the Ku Klux Klan before becoming a US Senator. More than a normal member, Byrd was Exalted Cyclops,meaning he was the highest-ranking officer in his local Klan.

See? Completely different. What a ridiculous claim.