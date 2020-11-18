AP: David Duke praises Rep. Ilhan Omar

You can’t make this stuff up! From the Associated Press:

Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Democrat, has an ally of a new stripe in the furor over her use of anti-Semitic tropes regarding Israel and its American supporters David Duke.

In a Thursday podcast at his site, the former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard spoke out strongly in favor of the Muslim Congresswoman who has accused Jewish lawmakers of dual loyalty, attributed support for Israel to foreign money, and said Israel has “hypnotized” the world.

“By defiance to Z.O.G. Ilhan Omar is NOW the most important Member of the US Congress!” Mr. Duke wrote on hissite, using the acronym for “Zionist Occupation Government,” a term anti-Semites use to refer to the U.S. government as secretly controlled by Jews.

Mr. Duke and co-podcaster Eric Striker, according to the site, “heaped praise on Ilhan Omar (D-New Somalia) for being the one person in Congress willing to notice AIPAC and the “dual” loyalty of many (((members of Congresss))).”

Triple brackets around names is another private language used by anti-Semites, meaning the named person is secretly Jewish or controlled by Jews.

The site illustrated the podcast with a picture of Ms. Omar next to a loving emoji with hearts in its eyes.