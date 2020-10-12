Antifa supporters attacked a Starbucks in Seattle

Starbucks. Is there any more leftist company in the US? 

It doesn’t matter how much virtue signaling Starbucks does. 

HAPPENING NOW: Antifa Militants and Black Lives Matter Rioters break into and launch fireworks inside Starbucks.@SeattlePD declared this protest a riot and issued an order to disperse. #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/lrFguvqRBX

@SeattlePD moves in on Antifa militants as they form a shielded line. I have counted 9 orders to disperse. #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/sxe4xOwqrK

