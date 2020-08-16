Antifa Storms ‘Residential Area’: Attack Police Officers, Reportedly Doxx Woman

A large group of militant antifa wearing armor and carrying shields have shut down a street in north Portland. They are trying to march to the police union hall, the place they broke into and set on fire last week. A police line stops them from continuing. pic.twitter.com/jD4YohjKfw — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2020

More scenes of chaos in north Portland as police disperse antifa rioters who are throwing projectiles. This is a residential area. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/1wRAfrxptP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2020

Rioters have turned parts of north Portland into a war zone. Here, it takes a group of officers to make an arrest of an antifa militant. The person tries to steal a baton from police. Meanwhile, antifa legal observers get his info so they can bail him out. pic.twitter.com/GaxrFBV5ta — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2020

LAST NIGHT: Antifa was caught doxing a Portland resident It appears Antifa has it’s operative leaders identify a target to then find out who they are, then give that personal information directly to their so called “press” to obviously distribute pic.twitter.com/4WJQSPGQ7y — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 15, 2020