Antifa Stages Violent May Day Protest — Where’s the Press?

At least they were wearing masks 😂

Antifa and other Far Left groups staged a May Day demonstration in Chicago, attacking a facility of a non-profit organization that houses migrants and unaccompanied minors.

Despite the violence perpetrated by the group, who set off incendiary devices, and the lack of social distancing of the protesters, the demonstration received almost no press coverage.

The protesters were demanding that the facility release the children to sponsors after a number of residents at the facility tested positive for coronavirus.

The facility, located in Roger’s Park, is run by the Heartland Alliance, which describes itself as “one of the world’s leading anti-poverty organizations focused on ending poverty through housing, healthcare, jobs and justice.”

In a statement, Heartland Alliance condemned the protesters and said the children in the shelter were terrorized by the smoke bombs and vandalization of the building.

One of the incendiary devices, possibly a flare, landed on a sidewalk directly next to a small child sitting in what appeared to be a toy box. The child’s mother, who was participating in the protest, merely pulled the box (child inside) a few inches away and continued protesting.