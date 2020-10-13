Antifa rioters who targeted Portland Military Veteran Cafe Owner, ‘solidified’ his Trump vote

A cafe owned by a military veteran was shot at during a chaotic demonstration in Portland over the weekend after being deemed by rioters as unfriendly to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Heroes American Cafe was targeted for being an “unfriendly business” by so-called Antifa-linked Twitter accounts, owner John Jackson told Fox News.

Two windows in the cafe’s downtown location were shot at and another was struck with a blunt object — possibly a baseball bat — said Jackson, a Black man who served in the Amry and Marines Corps.

“I think it’s more psychological,” he said. “When I first came here [Portland] about 10 years ago, it was one of the most accepting cities that I knew of.”