Antifa is at it again in Portland

In Portland, Antifa activists, most likely on their way (again) to a police service building stormed a residential neighborhood, where they attacked police officers and doxed people in the area.

The police department said, “As the group marched, several support vehicles followed, blocking vehicular traffic. The lead marchers held heavy wooden shields. Many in the crowd were wearing helmets, gas masks, and other protective gear.”

