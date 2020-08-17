Antifa is at it again in Portland

In Portland, Antifa activists, most likely on their way (again) to a police service building stormed a residential neighborhood, where they attacked police officers and doxed people in the area.

The police department said, “As the group marched, several support vehicles followed, blocking vehicular traffic. The lead marchers held heavy wooden shields. Many in the crowd were wearing helmets, gas masks, and other protective gear.”

More scenes of chaos in north Portland as police disperse antifa rioters who are throwing projectiles. This is a residential area. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/1wRAfrxptP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2020

LAST NIGHT: Antifa was caught doxing a Portland resident It appears Antifa has it’s operative leaders identify a target to then find out who they are, then give that personal information directly to their so called “press” to obviously distribute pic.twitter.com/4WJQSPGQ7y — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 15, 2020