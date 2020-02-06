Antifa Infiltrator? Gun Rallygoers Turn on Protester Who Urges Violence

Rallygoers at the Virginia capital pro-Second Amendment Lobby Day have been on high alert for several days leading up to the event and warning one another that infiltrators from Antifa or other anti-gun groups could be in their crowd posing as pro-gun, but stirring up trouble and violence. An incident occurred at the Richmond rally that has some people wondering if they’ve just discovered one of these opposition plants. The video below shows a thin man wearing army-style clothing and claiming to be a libertarian while encouraging someone who is speaking to “start a revolution right now” and “hop that fence and kill that guy.”

[Language warning]

The crowd quickly turns on the man making the violent suggestions and starts loudly telling the cameras that “he’s stirring stuff up” and “that’s not how we are.” The event-goers insist that the rally is a peaceful event and that they are law-abiding citizens, which is in opposition to media coverage of the event that has been predicting armed militia action and a repeat of the Charlottesville disaster. “I think what that guy just said was absurd,” said another rallygoer in response to the agitator. “We don’t believe in going and killing people. This is a peaceful rally.”

The agitator denied that he was trying to stir anything up but another protester replied, “We know what you are. You’re an infiltrator. Get the **** out.”

It looks like this crowd is going to be policing itself very quickly if this video is any indication.