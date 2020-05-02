Anti-Lockdown Protesters Gather Around N.Y. State Capitol

Looks like people across the nation, even in the bluest of blue states, are sick and tired of the political games.

Large crowds gathered in front of the state capitol in Albany, New York, on Friday to protest Governor Andrew Cuomo’s lockdown orders. Hundreds of New Yorkers were heard chanting “USA,” while others waved American flags and held up signs.

According to demonstrators, the lockdown goes beyond “flattening the curve.” Attendees have said it’s about the government taking more and more control.

“We are fighting for our constitutional rights and our rights given to us by God,” stated one protester. “For every life that’s lost for COVID, I am sad, but for all the lives that have been changed or ruined because of the shutdown, I am more fearful.”

Counter-protesters, who also demonstrated at the capitol, claimed the lockdown orders are saving American lives. They suggested those protesting should be more focused on the health of the nation.