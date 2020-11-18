Another Georgia county has uncovered 2,700 missing votes, Secretary of State’s office says

ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says another county has found missing votes during their audit of the ballots in the presidential race.

This comes as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has started firing back after more than a week of criticism from President Donald Trump.

Raffensperger says it was the president’s own attacks on absentee ballots that cost him the election in Georgia.

“He would have won by 10,000 votes. He actually suppressed, depressed his own voting base,” Raffensperger said.

https://www.wsbtv.com/news/politics/another-georgia-county-has-uncovered-2700-missing-votes-secretary-states-office-says/5W734FA755CK3NCR4P7A27DXVM/

