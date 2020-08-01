American Federation Of Teachers Authorizes Strikes

“For the kids”

One of the nation’s largest teachers union is giving educators the green-light to go on strike amid calls to reopen schools as fears over the coronavirus continue to affect communities.

On Tuesday, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, called on members to strike until schools reopen with several safeguards. She demanded states give schools necessary funds to bolster cleaning and testing, and warned not to reopen if areas have high infection rates.

Weingarten went on to say strikes are only a last resort measure and must be approved by local union chapters.

“We will fight on all fronts for students and their educators, but if the authorities don’t protect the safety and health of those we represent and those we serve, as our executive council voted last week, nothing is off the table,” she stated.