American Christian Thanks God He Doesn’t Live In One Of Those Communist Countries Where The Government Can Shut Churches Down On A Whim

CACTUS, AZ—Local Christian man Lucas Mercer took a few minutes this morning to praise God that he doesn’t live in one of those Communist countries where the government can just shut the churches down on a whim.

https://babylonbee.com/news/american-christian-glad-he-doesnt-live-in-one-of-those-commie-countries/