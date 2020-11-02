Almost Every Idaho Teacher Earned top Marks on Evaluations

I used to tell my students in Statistics class that half of them were below average. Since we were doing stats, that really hit home.

Here’s an idea: Idaho teachers in a school should be ranked so that half are below average.

BOISE — Nearly 99 percent of Idaho’s teachers earned top marks on their evaluations from the most recent school year, the highest rate since legislators tied pay to performance.

According to data released by the State Board of Education, 19,063 out of 19,361 educators evaluated received one of the top two overall evaluation scores for the 2019-20. That corresponds to about 98.5 percent of all evaluations.

A year ago, 98.1 percent of all evaluations earned one of the top two scores.

There are four possible scores a teacher could earn: unsatisfactory, basic, proficient or distinguished.