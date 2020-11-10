AG Barr Authorizes Federal Prosecutors To Pursue ‘Substantial Allegations’ Of Voting Irregularities, Report Says

Attorney General William Barr has reportedly authorized federal prosecutors to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities from the 2020 election before the results are certified.

The memo from Barr, which was directed to U.S. attorneys and other federal law enforcement officials, praised the “strength of our democracy as more than 140 million Americans cast ballots to select their leaders.”

Barr said that now that the voting has concluded, it was “imperative that the American people can trust that our elections were conducted in such a way that the outcomes accurately reflect the will of the voters.” Barr said that the Department of Justice (DOJ) had an obligation to make sure that federal elections were conducted in a manner that voters can have “full confidence in their electoral process and their government.”