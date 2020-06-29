African-American professor finds more than 2 in 3 hate crimes are fake

This article ran in the Wall Street Journal.

Hate Crime Hoaxes Are More Common Than You Think

A political scientist found that fewer than 1 in 3 of 346 such allegations was genuine.

Jason L. Riley reports for the Wall St. Journal, June 25, 2020, that Wilfred Reilly, an assistant professor of political science at Kentucky State University, compiled a database of 346 hate-crime allegations and determined that less than a third were genuine.

Rilley then put together a data set of more than 400 confirmed cases of fake hate-crime allegations that were reported to authorities between 2010 and 2017. He maintains that the exact number of false reports is probably unknowable, but that what can be said “with absolute confidence is that the actual number of hate crime hoaxes is indisputably large. We are not speaking here of just a few bad apples.”

Rilley calls the Jussie Smollett case “the archetype of a hate crime hoax” and “one of the most flamboyant examples of the genre.” According to Rilley, an openly gay black man residing in Chicago — one of the country’s most liberal and diverse metropolises — is set upon by two white Donald Trump supporters who brandish bleach and a noose while shouting racial and antigay slurs “was a situation so extreme and bizarre that I think we would have had to look at how much racial progress the U.S. had actually made had it really occurred.”