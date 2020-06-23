Ada County to move back to Stage 3 in Idaho’s reopening process after coronavirus spike

Thank goodness they are not doing a one-size fits all for Idaho counties.

Boise and Ada County will move back into Stage 3 of Idaho’s original reopening process Wednesday, Central District Health announced Monday afternoon.

Bars will be closed, CDH said.

Bars initially weren’t part of Stage 3, but Gov. Brad Little moved them there statewide as the reopening process proceeded. Bars must close as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday when the order takes effect, CDH announced.

There is no specific timeline for Ada County to return to Stage 4, which began June 13. Metrics that will be tracked include new cases and emergency room visits with COVID-19-like illnesses, with CDH looking for a “steady and sustained decline,” Director Russ Duke said.

“This is not a decision that has been taken lightly, but we feel it is absolutely necessary and the time is right now,” Duke said. “We recognize the impact this pandemic is having on our communities. Because you can’t see the virus, it’s easy to become complacent.”