Activists Storm Neighborhood, Tell White Residents To ‘Give Black People Back Their Homes’

“Get the f*** out and give sh** back.”

At a protest in Seattle yesterday, a crowd went through the city’s neighborhoods and said reparations are coming: “All y’all white motherfuckers get the fuck out of our neighborhood…get the fuck out!” “Pay the fee! Open your purse!pic.twitter.com/Cg84MTkNlc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 14, 2020

At another point in the night, the crowd in Seattle heckled people saying: “Give us your house… Give black people back their homes!” "You're ok with it, but guess what we're not and we're bringing it to your front fucking door!"pic.twitter.com/vKPAllRNua — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 14, 2020