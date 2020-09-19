Activist Berates CVS Manager For Calling Cops On ‘Black’ Shoplifters: ‘They Could Have Lost Their Lives!’

Self-identified activist and comedian Charity Sadé recorded herself berating a CVS pharmacy manager on Thursday for calling the police after he apparently witnessed two men shoplifting from the store.

Sadé, who posted the video to her Twitter account, yells at the manager for following CVS protocol because the shoplifters in question were black, suggesting he should have turned a blind eye to the criminal behavior because the encounter with officers could cost the alleged thieves “their lives.”

“Video recorded by Charity Sadé (@charindc), a BLM (Black Lives Matter) activist in D.C., shows her confronting & recording a CVS pharmacy staff person who called police on thieves,” Andy Ngo reported Thursday, captioning Sadé’s video. “She accuses the employee of endangering the lives of black people.”

The activist’s Twitter account, which has since been set to private, describes herself as follows: “Comedian | Writer | Activist | Public Speaker Teacher | Breast Cancer Advocate Community Organizer | Abolitionist.” The Twitter bio also adds the “preferred pronouns” of “She/her.”

“I live in the neighborhood, I come to this CVS very often,” Sadé confronts the store manger, as detailed by Australian outlet News.com.au. “May I ask why you called the police on those two men?”