CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, whose brother Andrew, the governor of New York, has instituted draconian guidelines regarding the coronavirus, has apparently taken the guidelines with a grain of salt.
According to Page Six, Cuomo was “hanging at a downtown private members club, hobnobbing without a mask and acting like he was the mayor of the joint.”
One source said, “He was not social distancing and was walking around indoors, shaking hands and greeting people without a mask. He was just hanging with Brooke Shields’ husband. It’s a double standard when his brother [Gov. Andrew Cuomo] is attacking the restaurant industry and implementing all these senseless rules.”
https://www.dailywire.com/news/acting-like-he-was-the-mayor-of-the-joint-chris-cuomo-who-preaches-mask-wearing-caught-without-one-again-report-says