‘Acting Like He Was The Mayor Of The Joint’: Chris Cuomo, Who Preaches Mask-Wearing, Caught Without One AGAIN

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, whose brother Andrew, the governor of New York, has instituted draconian guidelines regarding the coronavirus, has apparently taken the guidelines with a grain of salt.

According to Page Six, Cuomo was “hanging at a downtown private members club, hobnobbing without a mask and acting like he was the mayor of the joint.”

One source said, “He was not social distancing and was walking around indoors, shaking hands and greeting people without a mask. He was just hanging with Brooke Shields’ husband. It’s a double standard when his brother [Gov. Andrew Cuomo] is attacking the restaurant industry and implementing all these senseless rules.”