A USPS worker brought “several trash bags” full of undelivered mail home and put them out on his curb to be picked up as garbage

A U.S. Postal Service worker in Baldwin, PA was busted after bringing a ton of undelivered mail home with him and putting “several trash bags” full of it out to the curb on garbage day to be picked up and trashed.

Special Agent Scott Balfour of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General said the following in a statement released Tuesday: “USPS OIG Special Agents recovered several different classes of mail, including business mail, flats, and small amount of first class mail. We expect to perform a piece count of the mail today, and make arrangements to have to mail delivered to customers as soon as feasible.”

