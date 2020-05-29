98.1% Of ‘COVID-19 Deaths’ In Massachusetts Had An Underlying Health Condition

One example is Massachusetts, which revealed yesterday that nearly every single coronavirus-related deathhad been a patient with an underlying condition or previous hospitalization, according toWHDH.

“98.1 percent (1,289) of people who died after contracting the disease had an underlying condition, such as chronic lung disease, serious heart ailments, obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, or liver disease,” the report showed.

59% of the state’s 3,003 total deaths have included people who spent time in the hospital prior to contracting the virus. 1,905, or 63% of the state’s deaths, have been people aged 80 or older.