9-Year-Old Suspended After Teacher Sees BB Gun In Room During Online Classes

In Louisiana, nine-year-old Ka Mauri Harrison was in his bedroom taking a test over a video stream when his teacher began waving at him, The Washington Post reported. Since he was taking a test, Harrison’s computer was muted so he didn’t know why his teacher seemed upset. He moved to unmute her, but the livestream ended.

The reason Harrison’s teacher was waving is because she saw an unloaded BB gun in his bedroom and reported him to the school. Harrison faced expulsion, the Post reported, but his sentence was reduced to a suspension after a hearing last week.

“This is an injustice. It’s a systemic failure,” family attorney Chelsea Cusimano told the Post. “They’re applying on-campus rules to these children, even though they’re learning virtually in their own homes.”

The school district told WDSU that it would not address Harrison’s specific case.

“We do not comment on individual student records,” school spokeswoman Vicki Bristol told the outlet. “Regarding discipline, it is our policy that teachers and administrators may employ reasonable disciplinary and corrective measures to maintain order.”