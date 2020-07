But those black lives don’t matter to BLM.

Last Updated Jul 9th, 2020 at 11:03 am The city of Chicago is on track to surpass the 778 deaths it amassed in 2016 – its deadliest year since the mid-1990s. Of the 336 people who have been murdered in Chicago through July 2, nine children under the age of 18 have been shot dead since June 20.