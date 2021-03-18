4 people on the FBI’s terror watchlist have been stopped at the southern border since October

Axios reported on Tuesday that four people flagged by the FBI’s Terror Screening Database have been arrested at the border since October 1st of 2020.

The Customs and Border Protection agency confirmed to Congress today that four people arrested at the southern border since Oct. 1 match names on the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database, a congressional aide briefed on the correspondence told Axios.

Why it matters: Three of the people arrested were from Yemen and one was from Serbia. The four arrests are more than the number of similar people taken into custody during recent full fiscal years, according to the source.