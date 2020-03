As Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin pitched his trillion-dollar-plus bailout for Americans (and their companies) struggling during the Covid-19 crisis, it appears he has ripped a page right out of the TARP playbook… scare the Senators to death about the consequences of not approving the funds.

Bloomberg reports, according to sources familiar with the matter, that Mnuchin warned the Senate GOP members that without action, the US unemployment rate could spike to a stunning 20%.