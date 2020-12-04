3% of Ariz. ballots tainted or invalid, according to recent study | One America News Network

President Trump recently shared the results of a statistical study of fraudulent votes in Arizona. In a tweet on Wednesday, the President noted a random sampling of ballots in the state has shown a 3 percent average of tainted or invalid ballots.

In Arizona, it turns out that 3% of the votes cast in the 100 count vote sampling were tainted or worse. This would be, if carried forward, approximately 90,000 votes more than we would need to win the State. Now we were granted a much larger sample to work with.