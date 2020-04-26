27-Year-Old San Diego Woman Faces 90 Days in Prison for Organizing Anti-Lockdown Protest

If she had smashed windows, assaulted conservatives, and torched police cars in the name of free speech, she would walk.
The right to assembly was at one time a US constitutional right.
Not today.
27-year-old Naomi Soria is facing criminal charges after she organized last week’s downtown San Diego protest.
Soria faces up to 90 days in jail for organizing the protest and a $1,000 fine.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/27-year-old-san-diego-woman-faces-90-days-prison-organizing-anti-lockdown-protest/
HT: Razor