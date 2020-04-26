27-Year-Old San Diego Woman Faces 90 Days in Prison for Organizing Anti-Lockdown Protest

Naomi israel soria

If she had smashed windows, assaulted conservatives, and torched police cars in the name of free speech, she would walk. 

The right to assembly was at one time a US constitutional right.
Not today.

27-year-old Naomi Soria is facing criminal charges after she organized last week’s downtown San Diego protest.

Soria faces up to 90 days in jail for organizing the protest and a $1,000 fine.

