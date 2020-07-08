153 “Left-Leaning” Economists Say US Should Continue To Hand Out Free Money Indefinitely

According to Reuters, a group of 153 “left-leaning” economists have signed a letter calling on US policymakers to keep providing direct cash payments to Americans until the economy is stronger. And since the economy will never get stronger as long as tens of millions receive hundreds of dollars in government checks, listening to these clueless morons is the surest way to achieve Putin’s and Xi’s vision of destroying America from within, without ever firing a shot.

The group of “mostly left-leaning” economists said in an open letter organized by the Economic Security Project and The Justice Collaborative that direct cash payments can improve financial security, boost consumer spending and may speed up the recovery. Of course, direct cash payments tend to achieve just the opposite, but let’s not bother the “left-leaning” economists with such trivial as reality and facts.

“The first round of economic impact payments were a lifeline that helped some get by for a few weeks,” the economists wrote. “Even after businesses start to re-open and jobs begin to come back, there will be significant economic fallout, and demand will continue to lag if people don’t have money to spend.”