12 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Moscow schools this year

The Moscow School District Superintendent informed local parents there have been 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Moscow schools since the beginning of the school year this fall.

Of those 12 cases, six have been “recent,” Greg Bailey wrote in an email.

He wrote that students and staff have been able to limit the spread by wearing masks. Bailey also commended parents for monitoring their children and keeping them at home if they show symptoms or have been exposed to others who have tested positive.

“According to the Regional Director of the (Centers For Disease Control and Prevention) we have been the model of success in keeping numbers of test positive cases to a minimum,” Bailey wrote.

The Moscow School District moved to a hybrid model of in-person and online learning this fall. Bailey wrote that bringing more students into the building now could be counterproductive and cause the district to go into a “full soft closure.”

“We will continue to monitor the impact of COVID in our area, consider the health and safety of our students and staff, and the educational impact of our students,” he wrote. “Once it appears to be appropriate to move forward toward more face-to-face instruction, we will ask for your input before moving forward with any changes.”