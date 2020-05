Greek-inspired tattoo.

ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ

The phrase comes from the words the Spartan king Leonidas used to respond to the invading Persian king Xerxes in 480 B.C. Xerxes demanded that Leonidas surrender his weapons, and Leonidas replied, “Come and take them.”

It’s been turned into an NRA-style rallying cry.

And was used by Charlton Heston.

